South State Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 327,033 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cerner by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 117,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

CERN opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

