South State Corp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

South State Corp lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

