South State Corp Has $1.88 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

South State Corp cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.