South State Corp Has $2.16 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

South State Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $194.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day moving average of $185.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

