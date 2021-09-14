South State Corp Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

South State Corp lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $339.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.