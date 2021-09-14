South State Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

South State Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

