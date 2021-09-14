South State Corp Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

South State Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.48 and a 200 day moving average of $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

