South State Corp Purchases 1,057 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

South State Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

NYSE:PM opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

