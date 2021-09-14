South State Corp Purchases 1,135 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

South State Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after buying an additional 596,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

