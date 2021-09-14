South State Corp Purchases 613 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

South State Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.37. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

