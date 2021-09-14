South State Corp Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.37. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

