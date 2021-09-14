South State Corp Raises Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

South State Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 211.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the period. South State Corp owned 0.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

KRG opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

