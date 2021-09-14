South State Corp Sells 1,647 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

South State Corp decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

