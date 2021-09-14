South State Corp Sells 2,078 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

South State Corp lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

