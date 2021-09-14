South State Corp Sells 2,812 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

South State Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 81,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 40.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,168,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $514,701,000 after buying an additional 696,092 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.