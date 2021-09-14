South State Corp Sells 3,140 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

South State Corp reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 113.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 913.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 24.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.