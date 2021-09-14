South State Corp Sells 588 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

South State Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $270.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.48 and its 200 day moving average is $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

