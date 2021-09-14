South32’s (SOUHY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 61,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

