Southern States Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:SSBK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 21st

Southern States Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:SSBK) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. Southern States Bancshares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $38,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Southern States Bancshares’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSBK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

SSBK opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.