Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,758 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.