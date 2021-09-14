Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Southwest Gas worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

