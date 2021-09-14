Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
SWN opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
