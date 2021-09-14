Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

SWN opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

