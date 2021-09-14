S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,421,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $449.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

