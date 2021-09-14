Spaceswap (MILK2) Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00121484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00172079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,973.41 or 1.00002142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.41 or 0.07226956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00915658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

