Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Trading Down 39.5% Over Last 7 Days

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $593,384.39 and $75,853.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00078808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00123019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00172180 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.52 or 1.00195507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.81 or 0.07243906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00907722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

