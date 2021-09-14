SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:SGRP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,192. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.
In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $33,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 25,400 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $40,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,070 shares of company stock worth $342,069 in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.
