SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SGRP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,192. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $33,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 25,400 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $40,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,070 shares of company stock worth $342,069 in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

