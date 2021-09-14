Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) CFO Buys $10,170.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) CFO David D. Clark acquired 3,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $10,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,809. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.