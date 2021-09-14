Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in August

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPKKY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 13,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,316. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.