Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SKPGF remained flat at $$1.79 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

