SparkPoint Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $38.46 million and approximately $681,190.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00142993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00841564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044744 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

