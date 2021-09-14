SparkPoint Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $493,774.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $33.20 million and $493,774.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00146735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.51 or 0.00739479 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

