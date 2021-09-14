SparksPay Market Cap Reaches $33,699.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $33,699.00 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,536,735 coins and its circulating supply is 10,421,479 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

