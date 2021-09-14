Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CVE SDE opened at C$4.43 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

