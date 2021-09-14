Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.74

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.74 and traded as low as C$4.27. Spartan Delta shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 148,619 shares traded.

SDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

