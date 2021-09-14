SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SpartanNash worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 61.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 74.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 27.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 15.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $755.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

