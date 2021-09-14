SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.20% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $110,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

