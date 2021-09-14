SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 207,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,147,736 shares.The stock last traded at $347.24 and had previously closed at $349.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

