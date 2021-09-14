SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 8.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $347.47. 272,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.71 and its 200 day moving average is $341.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

