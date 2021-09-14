SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by William Marsh Rice University

William Marsh Rice University grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 55.6% of William Marsh Rice University’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. William Marsh Rice University owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $129,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,889. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

