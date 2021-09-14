SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,469. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20.

