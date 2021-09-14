SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.53 and last traded at $56.64. Approximately 19,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 61,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,001,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 8,341.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

