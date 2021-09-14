SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 4.27% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $79,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 47,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

