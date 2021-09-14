SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.61

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 72338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

