SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 3.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,418. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.15 and its 200-day moving average is $488.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

