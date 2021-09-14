Spectiv Market Capitalization Achieves $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.00836173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044639 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars.

