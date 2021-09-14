Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00118633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.00606522 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019731 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00043523 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

