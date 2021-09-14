Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00143443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.00813847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043960 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

