Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.