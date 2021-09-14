Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD) Shares Up 131,328.6%

Shares of Spirits Cap Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBEVD) shot up 131,328.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $960.00 and last traded at $920.00. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66.

Spirits Cap Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBEVD)

Spirits Cap Corp. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as Capital Beverage Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

