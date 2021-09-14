Splinterlands Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00080349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00120849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,804.67 or 0.99937375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.67 or 0.07098839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00890956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

